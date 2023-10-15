Darren Waller is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will be active for their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Waller had his first breakout game with the New York Giants in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins where he caught eight passes for 86 yards on 11 targets.

However, expectations should be tempered in Sunday Night Football of Week 6 at the Buffalo Bills. The Giants will be without QB Daniel Jones, so veteran Tyrod Taylor will take over in this tough road matchup.

On top of that, the Bills have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the tight end position this season. It’s true that New York could fall into a pass-heavy game script while playing from behind, so perhaps Waller could see double-digit targets for the second-straight game.

Heading into Week 6, Waller ranks 10th in fantasy points per game at the tight end position while averaging 9.4 per contest.