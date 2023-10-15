Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 6

It’s going to be a game-time decision for Tee Higgins this week. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has been dealing with a fractured rib suffered in loss to the Titans back in Week 4. He missed last week’s game, but was practicing on a limited basis to open the current week, finally listed as a full participant on Friday.

The Bengals labeled Higgins as questionable on the official injury report, but head coach Zach Taylor said Friday that they’ll make a decision on his status just ahead of the game on Sunday. The Bengals are at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

Higgins has struggled to produce, which is the same thing that can be said about the Bengals offense this season. They’re averaging just 16.6 points per game, but they did manage to put up 34 points, their highest total of the season, in a win over the Cardinals last week. The Bengals are favored by three in this one, and I don’t think Higgins’ status will have an impact on that.

Though last week’s game was all about Ja’Marr Chase’s dominant performance, Trenton Irwin snuck under the radar with eight catches on 10 targets for 60 yards. If Higgins can’t go this week, Irwin could be a sneaky flex option in your DFS lineups. And even if Higgins is active, there’s a chance the team will limit his exposure with a bye on the horizon next week.