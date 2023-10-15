Tank Dell injury: What status means for Week 6

Tank Dell ended up with a questionable designation on the official injury report for Week 6. That comes as a bit of a surprise considering he was still dealing with the effects of a concussion throughout the week. The Houston Texans rookie wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday.

He’s yet to clear the league’s concussion protocol, and the reports out of Houston say that he will not play this week. So it’s best to approach his situation with that assumption. The Texans are at home against the New Orleans Saints this week. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

The Saints are favored by 1.5 here. Without Dell, the Saints defense certainly has less to fear from Houston. New Orleans has a top-five defense, which I think gives them the edge in this one.

If Dell can’t play, look for Nico Collins and Robert Woods to see a heavier workload. I suspect Collins will see a healthy dose of Marshon Lattimore with Dell sidelined. That’s not going to be good for his production levels, so despite the potential for more looks, I’d still be cautious about having him as anything more than a WR3 with a higher ceiling. Woods, who’s also questionable this week, could be an intriguing flex play.