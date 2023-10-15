Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 6

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is sick. Literally. The team listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report with an illness. He missed practice on Wednesday because with whatever bug is bothering him, but he did practice in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. That’s a good sign that he’ll be able to play this week.

The Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

The Cardinals were 3- against the spread to start the season, but haven’t covered in their last two games, against the 49ers and Bengals, respectively. They’re seven-point underdogs against the Rams this week, and having Brown in the lineup will help their chances over covering. He’s scored a touchdown in three of the Cardinals last four games.

Brown is averaging more than 15 points per game in standard DFS leagues this season, coming off a four-catch, 61-yard outing last week against the Bengals. He only saw the Rams in one game last season, but he rolled up 140 yards on 14 receptions in that one. The Rams are ranked 7th best against wide receivers this season, but if Brown plays he’s still a borderline WR1/2 this week.

If Brown sits, that could open up more opportunities for Michael Wilson. The rookie had a rough outing last week, with just 18 yards on one catch, but he’s been on a roll prior to that one. He’s someone to consider as a flex, and maybe more if Brown ends up sitting.