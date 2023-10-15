Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 6

After missing the last two weeks of action with a high-ankle sprain, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a shot at returning to the field this week when the Giants travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Barkley was a limited participant at practice all week, which is a good sign. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report. However, given the nature of his injury, it’s no lock that he’ll suit up. Be sure to watch the news Sunday morning to get a sense of where things stand.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

I’m not sure that Barkley’s presence will have much impact on the Giants as 15-point underdogs. Tyrod Tayor is starting at quarterback this week, which certainly doesn’t help the situation, though I’m not sure how much it actually hurts either. The Giants offense would benefit from having Barkley back in action, and it would make that massive spread somewhat easier to cover.

As far as fantasy football lineups go, Barkley can be slotted into the second running back spot, if he plays. If he doesn’t, the team will use some combination of Eric Gray and Matt Breida. Gray had the edge in carries last week, 12 to nine. And both players had just one target and one catch. The week before that Breida had 14 carries. Still, I would shy away from either of those players if Barkley can’t go this week.