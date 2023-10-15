Darren Waller injury: What status means for Week 6

Just when Darren Waller finally gets going, he landed on the injury report for Week 6. The New York Giants tight end is officially questionable with a groin injury. However, he was able to practice as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

Waller said earlier in the week that he planned to play. Still, be sure to check the news Sunday morning to confirm his status. The Giants are on the road for a Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

After two weeks with 20 and 21 yards, Waller had his best game of the season in Week 5. He was targeted 11 times against the Dolphins, coming away with eight catches for 86 yards. He still hasn’t found the end zone, but his usage is a good sign.

Tyrod Taylor took over for quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter, and he found Waller four times to close out the game. Taylor will be under center for the Giants again this week, but it looks like he and Waller have a solid connection and the team is committed to getting their tight end more involved.

The Giants are 15-point underdogs against the Bills this week. That seems like a big spread that they could easily cover, but all four of their losses so far this season have been by at least 15. Waller certainly gives them a better chance to cover if he’s playing. I’m not sure how much the quarterback situation impacts that spread, but it certainly doesn’t help it.

Waller is fine to plug into fantasy football lineups this week. The Bills are ranked second best against tight ends in DraftKings leagues, so it’s not exactly an easy matchup for Waller. But, he’s averaging 9.4 points per game, and it’s looking like he’s finally starting to see more work in this offense.

If he can’t play, Daniel Bellinger would take his spot.