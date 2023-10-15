Titans QB Ryan Tannehill heads to locker room in Week 6 vs. Ravens

Update: Tannehill is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury. The X-ray room is up the other tunnel and the quarterback was waiting for the cart to take him to get X-rays on his ankle.

Ryan Tannehill officially questionable to return to this game - 4th quarter - with a right ankle issue. Been in a lot of pain. @Titans — Jamie Erdahl Buckman (@JamieErdahl) October 15, 2023

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Baltimore defense has beaten up Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the game, sacking him twice, but hitting him more often. Tannehill was notably limping after a recent sack, but stayed in the game. Early in the fourth quarter, however, he was seen heading to the locker room.

Ryan Tannehill is heading to the locker room — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) October 15, 2023

It should be noted that Tannehill headed to the locker room without trainers accompanying him. It could mean that he was well enough to take himself, or that they are going to do a quick tape job. It could also mean that he is getting evaluated for a potential ankle injury and could miss the remainder of the game. If he misses any time, second-year quarterback Malik Willis would take over under center.

Before the injury, Tannehill was only 8-of-16 passing for 76 yards with an interception. It has been a game to forget for the quarterback and the injury only adds to it.