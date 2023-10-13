Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for Week 6, could miss multiple weeks

The Cleveland Browns will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season. Cleveland is coming out of its bye week, but it wasn’t enough time for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to heal from his rotator cuff injury, and he was ruled out for the game.

Deshaun Watson could miss multiple more games with a strain-like deep contusion in his rotator cuff; he's the #Browns $230 million investment, and they won't play him until he can throw normally and pain-free: My report https://t.co/xLh1gMi0M3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2023

The injury has been diagnosed as a “strain-like deep contusion in his rotator cuff, “ causing him not to have all of his throwing power. The injury has cost him two games already and the thought now is that it could sideline him even more. Cleveland is expected to take a slow recovery with Watson and would rather keep him out more in the short term if it leads to better play in the long term.

With Watson sidelined, Cleveland will turn to PJ Walker in Week 6. Despite having a strong defense, it is going to be a tough game against San Francisco. The Browns used rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4’s loss and will likely try to find their best option under center on a week-to-week basis. Cleveland has a 2-2 record and can’t afford to fall too far behind if they want to salvage the 2023 season. The good news, for now, is that Watson has avoided injured reserve.