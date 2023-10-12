Travis Kelce injury: What status of Chiefs TE means for Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce enters Week 6 vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football questionable to play. He injured his ankle in last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce was able to play through the injury, which was later deemed a low-ankle sprain. Below we’ll go over the fantasy football and betting implications, plus update you on Kelce’s status for TNF vs. Denver.

Fantasy football impact: Travis Kelce injury

Kelce missed the season opener, so we have some idea of how the offense would look without him. QB Patrick Mahomes spread it out in Week 1 and the Chiefs also ran the ball 23 time with six different players. Backup TE Noah Gray caught three passes for 31 yards on five targets. Gray has had OK games while Kelce was healthy and could be in a better spot to produce in Week 6 vs. a bad Broncos secondary.

We also know the Chiefs could build up a lead and lean on Isiah Pacheco and the run game. WRs Justin Watson and Rashee Rice have been seeing more snaps and targets. Even Kadarius Toney had six targets last week and may need to be back on the radar if Kelce is out. There are a lot of ways to build lineups around this injury in DFS as well.

This shouldn’t change how we be the Chiefs, who are 10.5-point favorites at home vs. Denver. It may be bad weather and it’s a short week, so considering the spread if things get higher. But this shouldn’t move up or down drastically until we know more on Kelce. Kansas City still feels like a safe bet on the spread. Pacheco could be all the Chiefs need to run over the Broncos.