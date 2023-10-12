Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is officially active for Week 6 vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Kelce entered the game questionable to play due to an ankle injury suffered last week in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce was able to return to the game and play through the injury, which was deemed a low-ankle sprain. He’s going to play through the injury again it seems and is active for TNF in a rivalry spot vs. the Broncos.

With Kelce active, you sort of have to roll him out in fantasy football. If he’s healthy enough to be active and play, we should consider him 100% and that he won’t be on some sort of snap count. We should proceed with caution a bit. Kelce could re-injure the ankle at some point or be held back by the injury. If you have a capable backup TE on your fantasy football roster and feel comfortable starting them, it may not be a bad idea. Never lose a matchup on Thursday Night Football is what we say around here.

With Kelce active, it’s a great matchup vs. the Broncos, who are allowing an average of 15.14 fantasy points per game to the tight end position. That’s 6th most in the NFL. Chiefs backup TE Noah Gray would have made for a decent streamer option if Kelce were out. Gray could see some targets and if Kelce is held back at all, could see more snaps/routes as well. Gray is an alright punt play in DFS Showdown formats. But really, Kelce should be OK if he’s active.

The Chiefs have moved to 11-point favorites against the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook over the Broncos on TNF. The over/under is set at 47.