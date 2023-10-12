Greg Dulcich questionable to return with a hamstring injury in Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is questionable to return to Thursday Night Football with a hamstring injury. Dulcich had just come off injured reserve for a hamstring injury. Hopefully it’s not too severe, but he likely won’t return.

Dulcich missed the first five games of his rookie season last year and last two games with hamstring injuries and then suffered another one in Week 1 that put him on I.R. Dulcich has shown that he can be an explosive offensive weapon, but he is really having trouble staying on the field in his first two seasons.