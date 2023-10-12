 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Greg Dulcich questionable to return with a hamstring injury in Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Greg Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff
Tight end Greg Dulcich #80 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is questionable to return to Thursday Night Football with a hamstring injury. Dulcich had just come off injured reserve for a hamstring injury. Hopefully it’s not too severe, but he likely won’t return.

Dulcich missed the first five games of his rookie season last year and last two games with hamstring injuries and then suffered another one in Week 1 that put him on I.R. Dulcich has shown that he can be an explosive offensive weapon, but he is really having trouble staying on the field in his first two seasons.

