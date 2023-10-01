Rams WR Puka Nacua returns to game and catches game-winning TD in Week 4 OT vs. Colts

Update: Nacua was able to return to the field. He brought in his ninth catch of the game, which was his biggest as it was the game-winning TD in overtime. Nacua set the record earlier for the most receptions in a player’s first four career games.

The Los Angeles Rams are in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts. The offense has struggled to maintain consistency this season without starting wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but rookie wideout Puka Nacua has stepped into the starting wide receiver role. He has played well and has connected with quarterback Matthew Stafford early. Nacua is dealing with an ankle injury that has him sidelined in OT.

Puka Nacua with the reception to open OT, but he asks out of the game and has someone looking at his ankle on the sideline — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 1, 2023

