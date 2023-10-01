 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams WR Puka Nacua returns to game and catches game-winning TD in Week 4 OT vs. Colts

Rams WR Puka Nacua dealing with ankle injury in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Update: Nacua was able to return to the field. He brought in his ninth catch of the game, which was his biggest as it was the game-winning TD in overtime. Nacua set the record earlier for the most receptions in a player’s first four career games.

The Los Angeles Rams are in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts. The offense has struggled to maintain consistency this season without starting wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but rookie wideout Puka Nacua has stepped into the starting wide receiver role. He has played well and has connected with quarterback Matthew Stafford early. Nacua is dealing with an ankle injury that has him sidelined in OT.

