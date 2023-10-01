Raiders WR Davante Adams returns to game in Week 4 vs. Chargers

Update: Even better news. Adams has returned to the field!

Update: Good news. Adams is back on the sideline playing catch with Brian Hoyer before half. Even if he can’t come back to this game, it is a great sign moving forward.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams (right shoulder) back on sidelines, playing catch with Brian Hoyer with less than 2 minutes remaining in first half. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 1, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was exited the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent shoulder injury. He landed on his shoulder after being brought down on an incomplete pass and was down on the field for a few minutes while trainers attended to him. He was able to walk off the field and went straight to the locker room for further evaluation.

Davante Adams walking into the tunnel after sustaining an apparent shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/houNNSQso5 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 1, 2023

Potentially losing Adams for the rest of the game and beyond would be a huge blow to the Raiders, who are currently trailing the Chargers in the first half of this AFC West rivalry showdown. The offense is already missing a huge piece this afternoon with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for today’s game with a concussion. With rookie Aidan O’Connell filling in, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs have been the primary pass-catchers and they will most likely have to continue holding down the fort if Adams is ruled out.