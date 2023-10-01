Jerome Ford limps off field in Week 4 vs. Ravens, returns after brief exit

Update: Jerome Ford is back in the game for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford was shaken up in the third quarter of today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He got banged up towards the end of a run and limped to the sideline, where he was seen grabbing his leg.
Jerome Ford -— Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 1, 2023
Limped off of the field and looked to be grasping towards his right knee or ankle.
Inconclusive off of quick video of him in the background of a play.
Won’t be surprised if he keeps playing, but something to monitor