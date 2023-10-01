 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerome Ford limps off field in Week 4 vs. Ravens, returns after brief exit

Browns RB Jerome Ford limped off the field in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jerome Ford is back in the game for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford was shaken up in the third quarter of today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He got banged up towards the end of a run and limped to the sideline, where he was seen grabbing his leg.

