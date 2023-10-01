 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Herbert heads to medical tent in Week 4 vs. Raiders

Justin Herbet suffered a possible hand injury in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Justin Herbert has checked back into the game with a splint on his left index finger.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has exited the today’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with an apparent hand injury. He sustained the injury following an interception he threw to Raiders safety Tre’Von Moehrig and went to the blue medical tent afterwards. Backup quarterback Easton Stick was seen warming up on the sidelines during Las Vegas’ drive.

Herbert was having a solid afternoon prior to the injury and led the Chargers out to a 24-10 lead in the third quarter. He went 11-21 for 113 yards with a touchdown and the aforementioned interception through the air and also added an additional pair of rushing touchdowns on the ground. The offense has had to work with what it has with star running back Austin Ekeler still out and wide receiver Mike Williams suffering a season-ending injury last week.

We’ll provide updates on Herbert’s status as more information comes out.

