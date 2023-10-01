Tyler Higbee is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Rams have been dealing with several injuries, the most notable being to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. While he is not back this week, another concerning injury has been to tight end Tyler Higbee. He picked up an Achilles injury, a rare designation for a player other than when they tear it and miss substantial time. Higbee was expected to play on Sunday and has been ruled ACTIVE.

Higbee has been a reliable target for Matthew Stafford. He has 11 receptions on 15 targets for 132 yards. Higbee hasn’t found the endzone yet but is seeing plenty of playing time with his blocking ability to protect Stafford. He heads into Week 4 as the overall TE10 in a half-PPR scoring format. Due to his target share, he is a worthy start even though he was dealing with an injury this week.