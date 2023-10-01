Miles Sanders is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Panthers are expected to have rookie quarterback Bryce Young back under center. The injury report was full this week, and running back Miles Sanders was dealing with a lingering groin injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was then downgraded to not practicing on Friday. Carolina has released their injury report for Sunday’s game, and Sanders has been listed as ACTIVE.

Sanders is coming off a career season with the Philadelphia Eagles but hasn’t been able to take that momentum into his first season with the Panthers. He has 41 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown through three games. Sanders has been a reliable checkdown option for Young, bringing in 12 of his 20 targets for 68 additional yards. He would be a risky fantasy football play this week coming off the injury, but his involvement in the passing game, gives him more upside in the passing game.