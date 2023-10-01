Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have published their inactives for Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, and wide receiver Marquise Brown has been listed as active for the contest. Brown has been the leading receiver for the Cardinals as they continue to await the return of Kyler Murray. Arizona is leaning on Joshua Dobbs for now.

Brown has started to form a bit of a connection with Dobbs, securing a touchdown in each of the last two weeks. The Cardinals receiver might find things more difficult against the 49ers defense, which has been able to slow down most offenses. Still, Brown is a solid flex play in PPR formats due to the volume and potential game script where the Cardinals will have to throw the ball to get back into the game.

If Brown struggles during the game, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz would be the fallback options for Arizona in the passing game.