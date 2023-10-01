Justice Hill is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill will play in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. He missed the Ravens loss against the Indianapolis Colts last week with a toe injury. The Ravens passing game could’ve used Hill in that matchup as he brings versatility that the Ravens backfield was missing.

Hill will be in the RB2 slot for the Ravens. However, he has the ability to outscore Edwards because of his use in the passing game. Edwards will see more carries, but does not have much of a role when the Ravens are throwing the ball. Hill can do both and that’s what makes it so hard for the defense to stop because they don’t know what’s coming.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. In every area, they rank towards the top. I would expect this to be a low scoring game with the Ravens. But in PPR leagues, there is some room for Hill to have a solid day. The Ravens aren’t expected to score a ton of touchdowns in this matchup, so Hill probably won't have a ton of scoring opportunities.