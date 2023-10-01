Elijah Mitchell is INACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. He is dealing with a knee injury that doesn’t seem to be too serious. Guys who are banged up should get their rest in a matchup against an inferior team.

Christian McCaffrey is RB1 regardless of who is playing, however Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will get some touches today. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has repeatedly said that they want to give McCaffrey more breaks and not overuse him. With Mitchell out, it will be tough for McCaffrey to be on the sideline. Mason has played well in his opportunities so far however.

This will be a game that San Francisco can keep the ball on the ground. I expect a big win from them and they will let their reserve running backs get the ball a bunch in the second half. Arizona is allowing 134.7 rushing yards per game which is the 7th most in the NFL. Watch for a breakout game from Mason in this one.