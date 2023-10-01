Derek Carr is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will play in their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is shocking to many fans as he was expected to be out multiple weeks with a sprained AC joint. When he went down, the injury looked a lot worse than it has turned out to be.

Jameis Winston would’ve taken over for Carr if he was unable to go. Winston has experience as a starting quarterback with the Saints, so that would not be the worst thing. The Saints also always trot Taysom Hill out on the field to run the wildcat offense and I would bet we’d see that more if Carr was out.

Tampa Bay’s defense was looking really good until last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their defense will probably cause the New Orleans passing game some trouble, however I expect the Saints to rely on the run more in this one. Alvin Kamara is back from suspension and Carr is banged up. Watch for a ton of handoffs from Carr in this one.