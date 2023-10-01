Deebo Samuel is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel was expected to play as he deals with a minor knee and rib injury. But it might make sense for him to get some breaks in this one as they shouldn’t need much from him to beat the Cardinals.

Brandon Aiyuk is back this week, so he will take some targets away from Samuel. If it’s a tight game, Samuel might get some carries. But I honestly expect Kyle Shanahan to give him as small of a workload that he can. They still need to win this game, but Samuel has taken some strong hits the past few weeks and could use a break.

The Cardinals haven’t been great against the pass, but they showed well last week. They’re allowing 233 passing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how they matchup with the 49ers this week. This will be their biggest test.