Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo injury: What status means for Week 4

Despite playing the entire Week 3 contest against the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came away from that game with a concussion. As of Saturday morning, he was still in the league’s concussion protocol, something he’ll have to clear before he can play in Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team listed Garoppolo as questionable, and he was a limited participant at practice on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday. The team sounded optimistic that he’ll be able to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, but eventually did rule him out.

The Raiders and Chargers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

Garoppolo has five touchdowns and 709 yards in three games this season. While that doesn’t look too shabby from a fantasy football perspective, he’s having some trouble with turnovers, throwing five interceptions in his last two contests and six in total so far.

Still, Garoppolo would’ve given the Raiders a much better chance of covering a five-point spread against the Chargers this week than his backup, the ageless wonder Brian Hoyer. And if Hoyer starts, it would certainly make the under on 48.5 points the way to go here. Aidan O’Connell could also be in line for snaps if Hoyer struggles.

Garoppolo also wouldn’t have been a bad fantasy play as a bargain basement QB in DFS leagues this week. The Chargers are one of the most favorable defenses in the NFL for opposing signal callers. They’ve allowed a league-high 1,079 passing yards through three games, and they’ve only got two interceptions. With that being said, Hoyer and O’Connell should not be targeted for this week in fantasy football.