Cardinals WR Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 4

Marquise Brown popped up on the injury report this week. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver suffered a thumb injury in practice on Thursday, getting a limited designation for that day’s session as well as the next. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report. Though it looks like he’ll play, it’d be wise to keep an eye on the news throughout the weekend in the lead up to this one.

Arizona has a tough matchup on tap this week, against the San Francisco 49ers who are favored by 14 points. Kickoff time for that one is 4:25 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

It’s already a stretch to think the Cardinals can cover against the Niners, but they certainly have a much better shot at that if Brown can suit up for this game. So far this season, he’s got 143 yards and two scores on 14 receptions (22 targets.) Though his yardage totals have been kept in check by opposing defenses, Brown found the end zone last week against a tough Dallas defense, the second week in a row he’s hit paydirt. He’s the only player on the team with a receiving touchdown so far this season.

In fantasy football terms, Brown is a WR3 for this game, if he plays. If he sits, that could mean more work for rookie Michael Wilson. Tied for fourth on the team with seven receptions, Wilson actually leads the roster with 161 receiving yards. It’s still probably a stretch to lean on Wilson in fantasy lineups this week.