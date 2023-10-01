49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury: What status means for Week 4

Update — Samuel is expected to play in Week 4 on Sunday vs. the Cardinals, per reports.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a monster game last week against the Giants, but he also came out of that one banged up. He spent the week dealing with injuries to his ribs and knee, missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before getting in a limited session on Friday.

The team officially listed Samuel as questionable for this Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the tag, head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic about his availability earlier this week, so it sounds like Samuel will play. However, you’ll want to keep an eye on the news heading into Sunday.

The Niners and Cardinals kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

Samuel’s status shouldn’t have much impact on the 49ers as 14-point favorites here, though he can certainly make that much easier if he’s on the field.

From a fantasy football perspective, Samuel belongs in your lineup if he’s playing. It’s just too juicy of a matchup to take it cautious with him this week. If he can’t go, that could mean more work for Brandon Aiyuk, giving him real upside as a WR3 or even WR2 for this game.