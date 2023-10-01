Raiders vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers face off on Sunday afternoon in an AFC West showdown of 1-2 teams. Neither is likely to supplant the Kansas City Chiefs this season, but this game could prove critical for eventual tiebreak purposes.

There are some significant injury questions heading into this game, and we likely won’t get full answers until inactives are released closer to kickoff. The game gets started at 4:05 p.m. ET, which means inactives will be announced at 2:35 p.m. At that point, we’ll know for sure whether or not players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa, and Maxx Crosby will be playing.

Garoppolo is listed as questionable due to a concussion. He entered the concussion protocol after some questions about it on Sunday and Monday. He did not practice on Wednesday, but got in limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances of being active on Sunday. The Raiders will also be awaiting game day news on Crosby (knee), safety Roderick Teamer (Achilles), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (groin), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), who are all listed as qustionable. The team has already ruled out linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee).

The Chargers have ruled out center Corey Linsley (illness), cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring), and safety J.T. Woods (illness). Safety Derwin James (hamstring) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) have both been declared doubtful. Bosa (hamstring/toe) and safety Alohi Gilman (heel) are both questionable for the game. Bosa did not practice the entire week