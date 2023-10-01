Cardinals vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) face off against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) in a Week 4 divisional matchup that got a lot more interesting this past week. The 49ers are cruising right now, but the Cardinals shocked the football world with a relatively dominant 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC West matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox in Santa Clara, California. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cardinals pulled running back James Conner (back) off their final injury report after back-to-back full practice sessions. However, they will be waiting until game day to know wide receiver Marquise Brown’s (thumb) status after he was added to the injury report on Thursday. Linebacker Krys Barnes (finger), running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), and offensive tackle Parison Johnson, Jr. (ankle) are also listed as questionable. The team ruled out defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle).

The 49ers will likely be without wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is doubtful due to a shin injury. They face some big questions on both sides of the ball with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) both listed as questionable. Deebo did not practice the entire week, while Greenlaw was a DNP on Wednesday and limited on Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Demetriu Flanningan-Fowles (ankle) and backup running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) are also questionable. Mitchell was added on Friday after a late week DNP.