Bucs vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 4 matchup of two teams trying to find some separation in the NFC South. They’re both 2-1 and tied with the Atlanta Falcons in what could be a highly competitive divisional race this season.

The Saints head into this game with a huge question mark on their injury report. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Packers and is now listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but did manage a limited workout on Friday.

The Saints-Bucs game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, which means we’ll get the final inactives report at 11:30 a.m. We’ll likely see news from national NFL reporters ahead of inactives, but fantasy managers and the Saints are left to wait in the meantime.

New Orleans has also listed tight end Foster Moreau as questionable due to an ankle injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday and limited on Thursday and Friday. They have ruled out safety Jordan Howden (finger), guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion), and cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring).

The Bucs will be without defensive back Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), and cornerback Derrek Pitts (hamstring). They have listed cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral), and linebacker Devin White (foot) as questionable.