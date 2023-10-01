Ravens vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in a key early season AFC North showdown. The teams are both 2-1 and tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the division.

The big news for this game surrounds Deshaun Watson’s status. The Browns QB was limited in practice all three days and did very little throwing, according to the team beat writers. He’s listed as questionable due to a right shoulder injury and is looking like a game-time decision.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, so we’ll get final Watson news no later than around 11:30 a.m. ET with the inactives list.

The Browns have no other players holding an injury designation for Sunday. The Ravens still have a host of players on their injury report. They have ruled out wide receivers Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), and linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle). Additionally, they have listed offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) as doubtful and safety Kyle Hamilton (back), running back Justice Hill (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) all as questionable.