Buccaneers WR Mike Evans questionable to return with hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the NFL season. A highly anticipated matchup this week was Buccaneers starting wide receiver Mike Evans going up against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans had the upper hand coming down with all of his targets in the first half but is currently on the sidelines dealing with a hamstring issue.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. — PewterReport ‍☠️ (@PewterReport) October 1, 2023

Evans brought in all three of his targets for 40 yards. As the game nears halftime, he leads the Bucs receivers in yards. Teammate Chris Godwin will likely take over as the top wideout for Tampa Bay. He has five receptions for 28 yards but hasn’t come down with one longer than nine yards down the field. Godwin typically is Baker Mayfield’s short-yardage option, so there could be another wide receiver who can step up.

Following Evans’ injury, rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer came down with a fade from Mayfield for the short-yardage score.