Bengals WR Tee Higgins ruled OUT with a rib injury injury in Week 4 vs. Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Bengals will have to play the rest of the game without their second wide receiver, as Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a rib injury. Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin figure to be the team’s top wideouts for the second half.

Before getting hurt, Higgins brought in two of his four targets for 19 yards. He has gotten off to a slow start this season as quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with several injuries and hasn’t looked like himself under center. Heading into this week, Higgins has come down with 10 of his 28 targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati is 1-2 and down heavily to Tennessee in the third quarter. The Titans are up 24-3 with 7 minutes to go in the third quarter. Burrow will have to use his depth to try and mount a comeback in this game.