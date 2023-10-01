Broncos RB Javonte Williams ruled OUT with a hip injury in Week 4 vs. Bears

Update: Williams has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams (hip) was ruled out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

The Denver Broncos are facing the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season. Starting running back Javonte Williams is questionable to return with a hip injury. While he is sidelined, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin are likely to see more work in the backfield.

Javonte Williams is questionable to return with a hip injury.



That is not good. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

Before the injury, Williams had two carries but wasn’t able to gain any yards. He did bring in all three of his targets for nine yards. McLaughlin has been the most productive running back early, with two carries for 20 yards and one reception for an 18-yard touchdown. Perine has one carry for three yards and one reception for an additional 12 yards with 8:35 left to go in the second quarter.

Williams returned this year after tearing his ACL in Week 4 of 2022. He was expected to play a big role in the Denver offense this year, but they have been slow out of the gate. Their defense notably allowed 70 points last week, but the offense only scored 20 in the losing effort.