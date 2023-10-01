Chiefs vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Many expected this to be a fun game while Aaron Rodgers was healthy, but now it’s looking like it’ll be a blowout.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs will be without LB Nick Bolton (ankle) and CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder). Bolton was out last week as well, but it’s a big loss for a Chiefs defense that has been great to this point. Watson is also a big blow to the passing defense. I there where a time for the Jets offense to turn things around, it would be this week.

The Jets will be without S Tony Adams (hamstring) and G Wes Schweitzer (concussion). Adams is the bigger loss, but they have an experienced Adrain Amos to fill in for him. Schweitzer is a backup at left guard for Laken Tomlinson, so they should be fine there.