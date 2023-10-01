Chargers RB Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 4

If you were hoping to see Austin Ekeler back in action on Sunday, you may have to wait another week. The Los Angeles Chargers listed the running back as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ekeler is still being bothered by an ankle injury that he initially suffered in a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. However, he does appear to be getting closer to a return. Ekeler was a limited participant in practice all week, but with a bye in Week 5, the Chargers are likely going to give him an extra week’s rest.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

The Chargers are five-point favorites against the Raiders on Sunday, despite being without wide receiver Mike Williams and probably Ekeler too. Neither team has been particularly impressive, but with the Chargers scoring nearly 29 points per game, even without Ekeler for two contests, winning by five feels very doable against a Raiders team giving up 29 points per game. I like the over on 48.5 here too, despite the injuries.

With Ekeler sidelined, the Chargers will once again lean on Joshua Kelley to lead the running game. He’s got just 51 yards on 24 carries over the last two games with Ekeler out of action. And he’s not a threat in the passing game the way Ekeler is either. Still, given the matchup, Kelley makes for a low-end second running back in DFS lineups.