Justice Hill injury: What status means for Week 4

After sitting out last week’s game because of a foot injury, Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill looks like he’ll be back in action for a Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Hill went through all the steps at practice this week. He did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, and got in a full session on Friday. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report, so we may have to wait until Sunday morning to get confirmation on his status. Still, the arrow is definitely pointing in the right direction.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

Hill slid into whatever passes for the lead running back role in the Ravens’ backfield after JK Dobbins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. He paced the team with 11 carries in Week 2, picking up just 41 yards on the ground that week to go with another 12 yards on three catches.

If Hill can’t play, then Gus Edwards would most likely lead the Ravens backfield this week. Still, Baltimore’s running backs aren’t doing much from a fantasy football perspective this season, and the committee approach isn’t helping anything. And they’re facing off against one of the NFL’s best defenses this week. The Browns have allowed just 165 rushing yards to opposing running backs so far this season and just 85 receiving yards. They’ve yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown.

Whether or not Hill plays shouldn’t have much impact on the game line here, which favors the Browns at -1.5. And the under on 39 points feels like the right way to go here.