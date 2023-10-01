Tyler Higbee injury: What status means for Week 4

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is officially questionable for Week 4 with an Achilles injury. Higbee sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but returned in a limited role on Friday, certainly a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday morning to get confirmation on Higbee’s status. Fortunately, the Rams are in the early slot, traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

Higbee’s third on the Rams with 132 receiving yards. He’s caught the ball 11 times on 15 targets so far this season. He’s yet to find the end zone, but the Rams have just two receiving touchdowns through three games this season.

The Rams are already underdogs in this one, +1, and Higbee’s absence won’t make it easier to beat the Colts. Higbee’s responsible for seven of the Rams’ first down catches this season, third most on the team. I’d be more cautious on the over at 46 points without Higbee. The Rams haven’t been scoring at a high rate this season so far, and his absence would make it just a little harder to move the ball against the Colts.

If Higbee can’t play, tight end Brycen Hopkins would slide into his spot. Hopkins wouldn’t be worth a spot in your DFS lineup, even without Higbee. Look for running back Kyren Williams to get some of those targets, along with the wide receivers.