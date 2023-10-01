Panthers RB Miles Sanders injury: What status means for Week 4

Update — Sanders is expected to play in Week 4 vs. the Vikings, per reports.

With a Sunday game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on tap, we’re still waiting to find out whether or not the Carolina Panthers will have running back Miles Sanders in the lineup for Week 4. Sanders is dealing with a groin injury, and the team officially listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report.

Head coach Frank Reich expressed optimism about Sanders’ chances of playing this week, but after two limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, he sat out Friday’s practice. That could have just been load management, giving him a day to rest up for Sunday, but we’ll probably have to wait until Sunday morning to know for sure if he’ll play.

If Sanders can’t go, Chuba Hubbard would be line for the start.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

The Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs to the Vikings, and while having Sanders and Hubbard in the lineup certainly helps them, Sanders’ absence wouldn’t be enough to move the needle here. However, a projected point total of 46.5 should put this game on your fantasy football radar.

If Sanders can play, he’s a decent option for the second running back slot in your DFS lineup this week. The same goes for Hubbard, if he ends up starting this one. Sanders has been consistently involved in the passing game this season, catching 12 passes on 20 targets through three games for 68 yards. Hubbard, who’s also been averaging just over three targets per game, would likely see more with Sanders out.