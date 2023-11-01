NBA in-season tournament groups for 2023-24 season

The NBA In-Season Tournament is making its debut in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, which tipped off on October 24. The tournament gets underway shortly after, starting on November 3 and running all the way until the championship game on December 9.
All games in the tournament will count toward the regular 82-season game, with the exception of the championship game which will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
How does the group stage work?
All 30 teams have been split into six groups of five each, based on conference, and will play each team in their group once each. After each team has played their four group games, the team with the best record in each group will qualify for the knockouts. In addition, two wild card spots will be awarded to the second-place teams with the best records in each conference, making a total of eight teams advancing to the knockouts.
How were the groups decided?
The groups were formed by drawing team names out of five pots, which was based on regular season standings from the 2022-23 season. The top three teams from each conference were placed into their respective Pot 1, while the No. 4-6 teams were in Pot 2, the No. 7-9 teams in Pot 3, and so on. From there, one team from each pot was randomly selected into each group until every team had been drawn into a group.
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Groups
West Group A
Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers
West Group B
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets
West Group C
Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs
East Group A
Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks
Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons
East Group B
Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks
Miami Heat
Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets
East Group C
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors
Chicago Bulls
Orlando Magic