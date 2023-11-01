NBA in-season tournament groups for 2023-24 season

The NBA In-Season Tournament is making its debut in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, which tipped off on October 24. The tournament gets underway shortly after, starting on November 3 and running all the way until the championship game on December 9.

All games in the tournament will count toward the regular 82-season game, with the exception of the championship game which will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How does the group stage work?

All 30 teams have been split into six groups of five each, based on conference, and will play each team in their group once each. After each team has played their four group games, the team with the best record in each group will qualify for the knockouts. In addition, two wild card spots will be awarded to the second-place teams with the best records in each conference, making a total of eight teams advancing to the knockouts.

How were the groups decided?

The groups were formed by drawing team names out of five pots, which was based on regular season standings from the 2022-23 season. The top three teams from each conference were placed into their respective Pot 1, while the No. 4-6 teams were in Pot 2, the No. 7-9 teams in Pot 3, and so on. From there, one team from each pot was randomly selected into each group until every team had been drawn into a group.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Groups

West Group A

Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

West Group C

Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

East Group A

Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

East Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

East Group C

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic