When does 2023-24 NBA regular season start?

The 2023-24 NBA season is just around the corner as we’re just a few weeks away from all the action getting underway. Preseason begins on October 5 and runs until October 20, while the NBA season officially tips off on October 24.

The season will get started with a doubleheader on TNT, as the reigning champions Denver Nuggets will begin their title defense as they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena as Nikola Jokic and company will look to pick up right where they left off at the top of their game last season.

The second game on opening day, tipping at 10 p.m. ET, will see the Phoenix Suns heading on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. There will be plenty of storylines to follow in this one, most notably as Chris Paul will face off against his former team in the season opener. CP3 was traded from the Suns to the Wizards this past offseason as part of a package that was exchanged for Bradley Beal. The Wizards subsequently sent Paul to the Warriors, receiving Jordan Poole and a handful of picks in return.

The season will pick up heavily the next day as October 25 will see a jam-packed slate of 12 games. ESPN will broadcast a doubleheader that night, starting with the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Wrapping up ESPN’s broadcast will be the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET, marking the debut of No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama.