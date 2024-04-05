NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Ahead of the Final Week of the Season?

With the NBA Play-In Tournament just over a week away, it’s time for another edition of Jeff Pratt’s power rankings for all 30 teams in the association.

This is the latest update since March 29, 2024.

See his full list below!

NBA POWER RANKINGS (April 5, 2024)

TIER 1: LEGITIMATE CONTENDERS

1) Boston Celtics

Record: 60-16

Previous Ranking: 2

The only team who will hit 60 wins this year. It’s championship or bust in Beantown.

2) Denver Nuggets

Record: 53-24

Previous Ranking: 1

The road to the championship still runs through Denver, but their lack of regular season success against the best in the West is... notable.

3) Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 53-23

Previous Ranking: 4

Currently boasting the No. 1 seed in the West. Their physicality presents an intriguing potential playoff matchup with Denver.

4) Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 52-24

Previous Ranking: 3

All eyes are on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quad. He’ll carry this young squad as far as they’ll go.

TIER 2: FRINGE CONTENDERS

5) New York Knicks

Record: 45-31

Previous Ranking: 5

Losing Julius Randle for the season hurts, but this team still has clear ECF potential.

6) Dallas Mavericks

Record: 46-30

Previous Ranking: 8

Playing their best ball when it matters most. No one wants to see Luka and Kyrie in the first round.

7) Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 48-28

Previous Ranking: 9

Fresh off a big win over the Nuggets, but a ton of important questions remain. Can Kawhi get healthy? Will Harden wake up?

8) Phoenix Suns

Record: 45-31

Previous Ranking: 10

Just like Dallas, the Suns are peaking at the right time. Few players are as battle-tested as Kevin Durant in the postseason.

9) Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 47-29

Previous Ranking: 6

The only reason Milwaukee has a spot in this tier is because of Giannis and Dame. Outside of them, it’s been a complete disaster under Doc Rivers.

TIER 3: SQUADS WITH POTENTIAL, BUT JUST NOT ENOUGH

10) Orlando Magic

Record: 45-31

Previous Ranking: 13

Not nearly as talented as some of the other teams in this tier, but the Magic are well-coached and play the right way.

11) New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 45-31

Previous Ranking: 7

A week ago, this team looked like potential world beaters. Now, I have no idea what to make of them.

12) Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 46-31

Previous Ranking: 11

A lack of health and overall continuity makes it difficult to feel good about Cleveland heading into the playoffs, but the talent is there.

13) Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 42-35

Previous Ranking: 17

Philly looks a LOT scarier with Joel Embiid back in the equation.

14) Sacramento Kings

Record: 44-32

Previous Ranking: 12

The Beam Team just doesn’t have as much buzz as last season.

15) Miami Heat

Record: 42-34

Previous Ranking: 18

Playoff Jimmy loading?

16) Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 44-33

Previous Ranking: 15

Shaping up to be a tough first-round matchup for anyone except Denver if they get out of the Play-In.

17) Indiana Pacers

Record: 43-34

Previous Ranking: 14

Unless pre-All-Star Break Tyrese Haliburton makes an appearance, Indy feels like the least dangerous of the MIA-PHI-IND trio that’s currently fighting for the No. 6 seed in the East.

18) Golden State Warriors

Record: 42-34

Previous Ranking: 19

As long as Steph Curry is Steph Curry, this team will at least raise an opponent’s eyebrow.

TIER 4: CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

19) Houston Rockets

Record: 38-38

Previous Ranking: 16

So close to a late-season Play-In surge. So close.

20) Chicago Bulls

Record: 36-40

Previous Ranking: 20

Will be part of the least-anticipated Play-In game in its brief history.

21) Atlanta Hawks

Record: 36-41

Previous Ranking: 21

Will ALSO be part of the least-anticipated Play-In game in its brief history.

TIER 5: ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

22) Brooklyn Nets

Record: 30-47

Previous Ranking: 23

This team needs to figure out what their actual plan is this offseason.

23) Utah Jazz

Record: 29-47

Previous Ranking: 22

10 straight losses. Yup.

24) Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 26-50

Previous Ranking: 24

At least Brandon Clarke is back, right?

TIER 6: AN UNMITIGATED DISASTER

25) Toronto Raptors

Record: 23-53

Previous Ranking: 25

15 STRAIGHT LOSSES.

26) Charlotte Hornets

Record: 18-58

Previous Ranking: 26

At least Brandon Miller is doing things!

27) Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 20-56

Previous Ranking: 27

The people of Portland deserve better.

28) San Antonio Spurs

Record: 18-58

Previous Ranking: 28

I hope Wemby is enjoying whichever book he’s currently reading.

29) Washington Wizards

Record: 15-62

Previous Ranking: 29

The least relevant team in the NBA. At least Jordan Poole is playing better as of late.

30) Detroit Pistons

Record: 13-63

Previous Ranking: 30

Will likely somehow only end up with Dalton Knecht after one of the worst years in franchise history.

Stay tuned for another installment of Jeff’s power rankings soon!