NBA power rankings: Are we destined for a Celtics-Nuggets Finals in 2024?

We’ve still got about a quarter of the NBA regular season left but it feels like two teams have separated themselves from the pack. The Boston Celtics have rattled off 11 straight wins, including five after the All-Star break. Their most recent victory was a dominant display over the suddenly surging Golden State Warriors, who had won 13 of their last 16 games prior to Sunday’s demolition. The Celtics embarrassed the Warriors in a 140-88 beatdown, cementing themselves as the top team in the league. During this 11-game win streak, the Celtics have taken out the Heat, Bulls, Knicks, 76ers, Mavericks and Warriors. They will get a game against another Eastern Conference contender Tuesday when they face the Cavaliers before the marquee matchup of the week Thursday.

That Thursday contest will feature the Denver Nuggets, who are one of three teams to defeat Boston at home this season. The defending champions have been on their own little surge, showcasing their talent and further making their case as being the team to beat. After dropping three games to enter the All-Star break, the Nuggets have ripped off six straight victories featuring wins over the Heat, Kings, Warriors and Lakers. Denver will get the Suns Tuesday before a rematch with Boston Thursday.

Barring unforeseen decline in play or injuries, it feels like the Celtics and Nuggets will meet in the NBA Finals. That could’ve been the case last year as well, although Miami had other plans. Boston will still need to navigate the Bucks twice and a likely fully healthy Knicks team in the regular season but the Celtics should have the top seed in the East. The Nuggets are in a true minefield in the West, so staying out of the play-in tournament will be considered the first accomplishment. Ideally Denver would be able to draw a team without much playoff experience like the Thunder, Pelicans or Kings in the first round.

It might feel like 28 teams have nothing left to play for as March begins, but this is the month of chaos. Crazy things happen in sports, and there are plenty of other squads just waiting for a slight opening to capture what they believe is their moment to shine. Here’s our latest championship index for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Contenders

1. Boston Celtics (+230 to win NBA title at DraftKings Sportsbook)

2. Denver Nuggets (+450)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (+475)

4. Phoenix Suns (+1700)

5. Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500)

7. Philadelphia 76ers (+2200)

8. Oklahoma City Thunder (+2500)

Fringe Contenders

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3500)

10. Miami Heat (+3000)

11. Los Angeles Lakers (+2800)

12. New York Knicks (+2800)

13. New Orleans Pelicans (+7500)

14. Dallas Mavericks (+2800)

15. Sacramento Kings (+8000)

16. Golden State Warriors (+2800)

17. Indiana Pacers (+15000)

Pretenders

18. Orlando Magic (+30000)

19. Chicago Bulls (+100000)

20. Atlanta Hawks (+80000)

Tankers

21. Houston Rockets (+100000)

22. Utah Jazz (+100000)

23. Brooklyn Nets (+100000)

24. Memphis Grizzlies (+100000)

25. Toronto Raptors (+100000)

26. Charlotte Hornets (+100000)

27. Portland Trail Blazers (+100000)

28. San Antonio Spurs (+100000)

29. Washington Wizards (+100000)

30. Detroit Pistons (+100000)