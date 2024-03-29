NBA Power Rankings: Who Claims the Top Spot? Knicks on the Rise, Clippers Tumble

With the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, it’s time for another edition of Jeff Pratt’s power rankings for all 30 teams in the association.

This is the latest update since March 15, 2024.

See his full list below!

NBA POWER RANKINGS (March 29, 2024)

TIER 1: CONTENDERS

1) Denver Nuggets

Record: 51-22

Previous Ranking: 1

At the end of the day, someone is going to have to prove they can beat Nikola Jokic when it counts.

2) Boston Celtics

Record: 57-16

Previous Ranking: 2

Late-game execution continues to be a glaring issue for a team with so much talent.

3) Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 50-22

Previous Ranking: 3

Keep Shai healthy and they have as good a shot as anyone in the West to knock off the Nuggets.

4) Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 50-22

Previous Ranking: 4

The defense is elite. The offense needs to be when it counts.

TIER 2: FRINGE CONTENDERS

5) New York Knicks

Record: 44-28

Previous Ranking: 9

Is an ECF appearance in the cards? It sure feels like it...

6) Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 46-27

Previous Ranking: 5

Incredibly talented, equally inconsistent and frustrating.

7) New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 45-28

Previous Ranking: 8

Aggressive Zion = a team capable of beating anyone.

8) Dallas Mavericks

Record: 43-29

Previous Ranking: 14

One of the hottest teams in the league led by one of the best players in the league. Could be a problem in the West.

9) Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 45-27

Previous Ranking: 6

Trending in the wrong direction when it matters...

10) Phoenix Suns

Record: 43-30

Previous Ranking: 10

No one wants to see KD and Book in a seven-game series.

11) Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 44-29

Previous Ranking: 7

So much talent, but injuries and inconsistency are dragging them down.

TIER 3: SQUADS WITH POTENTIAL, BUT JUST NOT ENOUGH

12) Sacramento Kings

Record: 42-30

Previous Ranking: 11

Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox is going to have to show up every night for this team to make some noise.

13) Orlando Magic

Record: 42-30

Previous Ranking: 12

Paolo is fun. Franz is fun. This team is fun. Shoutout Jamahl Mosley.

14) Indiana Pacers

Record: 41-33

Previous Ranking: 13

Snap out of it, Tyrese. Please.

15) Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 41-32

Previous Ranking: 15

Going to be a tough out if everyone is executing at a high level.

16) Houston Rockets

Record: 37-35

Previous Ranking: 19

The Jalen Green Show!

17) Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 39-34

Previous Ranking: 17

If Embiid comes back, they’re going to be a very tough out for whichever high seed draws them in the East.

18) Miami Heat

Record: 39-33

Previous Ranking: 16

The Heat are fine being here. It’s time for Jimmy to do what he does.

19) Golden State Warriors

Record: 38-34

Previous Ranking: 18

Only as dangerous as Steph is on a nightly basis.

TIER 4: CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

20) Chicago Bulls

Record: 35-38

Previous Ranking: 20

Hey, DeMar DeRozan is having quite the year, right?

21) Atlanta Hawks

Record: 34-39

Previous Ranking: 21

Dejounte > Trae...?

22) Utah Jazz

Record: 29-44

Previous Ranking: 22

It’s been ugly lately.

23) Brooklyn Nets

Record: 28-45

Previous Ranking: 23

This team needs to figure out what their actual plan is this offseason.

TIER 5: ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

24) Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 24-49

Previous Ranking: 24

Get healthy and run it back next year.

25) Toronto Raptors

Record: 23-50

Previous Ranking: 25

Plenty of young talent to be excited about.

TIER 6: AN UNMITIGATED DISASTER

26) Charlotte Hornets

Record: 18-54

Previous Ranking: 27

At least Brandon Miller is doing things!

27) Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 19-54

Previous Ranking: 26

I cannot say the same about Scoot Henderson, unfortunately.

28) San Antonio Spurs

Record: 17-56

Previous Ranking: 28

Wemby is an alien... but this offseason will be extremely pivotal.

29) Washington Wizards

Record: 14-59

Previous Ranking: 30

Kyle Kuzma should garner a decent return this offseason.

30) Detroit Pistons

Record: 12-61

Previous Ranking: 29

Monty Williams is making HOW MUCH, again?

Stay tuned for another installment of Jeff’s power rankings soon!