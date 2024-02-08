Tracking the buyout market after the 2024 NBA trade deadline

The dust from the 2024 trade deadline has settled. While there weren’t too many big moves made, some contenders were able to improve their standing ahead of the last stretch of the season. However, teams that missed out aren’t completely out of luck when it comes to improving their roster.

Players can still hit the market as free agents due to buyouts, which happen when a team pays out the rest of a player’s contract to allow him to sign with a new team. This usually occurs with veterans who are stuck on bad teams and want to join contenders.

Here’s a look at some of the top players on the buyout market, along with others who could hit free agency in the coming days.

Spencer Dinwiddie

In a surprising move, the Raptors waived Dinwiddie after acquiring him in what was effectively a move to get off future salary.

Dinwiddie isn’t going to move the needle for Toronto this season but he’s a veteran guard who can provide offense off the bench to any contender. It’s been a rough season in terms of efficiency for Dinwiddie, although the right situation might change that.

Expect several teams to be in touch with him in the coming days before he makes a decision.

Marcus Morris

The 76ers sent Morris to the Pacers for Buddy Hield. The Pacers then shipped Morris to the Spurs in a deal for Doug McDermott, effectively replacing Hield’s three-point shooting. San Antonio is expected to buy out Morris, setting him up to sign with a contender.

Morris has been down this path before. He’s now been traded three times this season if you count the James Harden trade. The veteran forward should be able to find a new team to join for a playoff run.

Danuel House

House was waived by the Pistons in one of the more odd deals of the trade deadline. There’s expected to be a decent market for the combo forward, who is a solid defender who can occasionally get hot from deep.

House will be a decent bench piece in any playoff rotation.

Cory Joseph

The veteran point guard was sent from the Golden State Warriors to the Pacers as the deadline hit in what was essentially a free second-round pick going to the Warriors. The Pacers promptly waived Joseph, who can now join a contender.

He’s got decent playoff experience, although most of it came a while back. We’ll see if any team makes a move here.