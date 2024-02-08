Grading Nets-Suns deal centered around Royce O’Neale

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have made yet another deal at the trade deadline, although this one has a substantially lesser impact on the entire NBA landscape. The Nets are sending Royce O’Neale to the Suns in exchange for a package of second-round picks, per Shams Charania.

Here’s a look at how each team graded out after the deal.

Nets: B-

The Nets are making moves around the fringes of their core, sending out Spencer Dinwiddie as well in addition to O’Neale. Look for Dorian Finney-Smith to also be on the block. It’s a throwaway package of draft picks though, and it’s hard to believe O’Neale didn’t have other suitors as a 3-and-D wing on an expiring contract. It feels like the Nets could’ve gotten more had they explored other avenues.

Suns: A

Phoenix has done a lot to turn this team into a contender without having to give up much, outside of the deal for Durant at last year’s deadline. The Suns got Bradley Beal after the guard strong-armed the Wizards. They added Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic and Eric Gordon through a trade and a player wanting a specific situation. Now, they get to address a bench issue with a capable veteran who has been through playoff battles with Durant. It’s amazing how the Suns continue to fill out their roster, and it has made this team an even bigger threat.