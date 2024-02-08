Grading Hornets-Mavericks deal centered around P.J. Washington, Grant Williams

The Charlotte Hornets continue to make deals ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, sending forward P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick per Shams Charania. This is an interesting move for both sides, especially since Charlotte is attempting to bottom out while Dallas is trying to contend.

Charlotte is trading PJ Washington to Dallas for package around Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Here’s a look at how each team grades out after the deal.

Hornets: A

This is a great deal for Charlotte on two fronts. Williams has been struggling in Dallas of late but remains a solid defensive presence and can get hot from deep. He’s also a young talent who fits the team timeline. Curry is a solid veteran at a low cost. The first-round pick is awesome, regardless of what protections are involved. The pick is reportedly a lightly protected 2027 selection. It’s a great move and doesn’t change Charlotte’s plans because of any salary considerations.

Mavericks: C

I don’t really understand this deal for Dallas. Washington is a good player but he’s only one player. Williams and Curry weren’t shooting the ball well, but they are both capable of stretching the floor and that’s what Dallas needs with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor. Dallas has added depth in the frontcourt with Daniel Gafford in a separate deal but getting rid of a defensive presence like Williams is an interesting move. Washington’s defensive chops aren’t nearly as good, and that’s going to matter in the postseason.