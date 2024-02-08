Grading Pistons-Knicks deal centered around Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

The New York Knicks have made the biggest move of Thursday’s trade deadline bonanza so far, adding veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks. The Knicks get some important depth pieces for their playoff push, while the Pistons get some salary relief and a couple good prospects.

Full trade, per ESPN Sources:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Here’s a look at how each team grades out after the deal.

Pistons: C+

The Pistons clearly didn’t do a great job shopping to Bogdanovic-Burks duo, because they likely could’ve gotten a first-round pick out of this pairing. Grimes and Flynn aren’t bad prospects but they aren’t blue-chip youngsters either. And Fournier is likely going to push for a buyout or leave if the team declines his option. The second-round picks won’t mean much given New York’s expected draft position. The market might not have materialized but the Pistons are complicit in that.

Knicks: A

Giving New York a high grade here might seem out of place but this is a home run. The Knicks have turned a pile of nothing into not one but two veterans who can provide some important minutes in the postseason. Bogdanovic and Burks are both excellent perimeter shooters, and the former provides some cushion while Julius Randle recovers. The Knicks can trot out a lineup featuring Brunson, Anunoby, Bogdanovic and Randle in the postseason that will give a lot of opponents problems. Burks is an expiring deal and Bogdanovic’s salary is not going to burden the team too much given his skills. This is a coup.