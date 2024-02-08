Grading Pacers-76ers deal centered around Buddy Hield, Marcus Morris

The first big deal Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline has officially hit, with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers making a move. The Pacers are sending Buddy Hield to Philadelphia in return for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks according to Adrian Wojnarowksi.

The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Here’s a look at how each team grades out for this deal.

Pacers: B

Hield had a trade request at the beginning of the season and for a while it was unclear whether he still wanted out. The Pacers do have enough shooting on their bench to make up for Hield’s departure, especially since Morris and Korkmaz can both fire from deep. The latter has tried to move on from Philadelphia and might benefit from a fresh start in Indiana. The Pacers also get to give Bennedict Mathurin more usage with this situation.

76ers: B+

Philadelphia has some depth issues right now with Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton and Joel Embiid all dealing with injuries. The first two guys should be back soon, but this deal doesn’t mean anything if the big man doesn’t return and stay on the field. The Sixers are getting a solid three-point shooter in Hield, but he’s not exactly a defensive stopper. And he’s a free agent after this season. It’s a nice move but it’s not a home run the 76ers need to be a competitive team in the postseason.