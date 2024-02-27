Max Strus buries perfect half court rainbow shot to beat Mavs at buzzer [VIDEO]

Y’all want to see a beautiful rainbow buzzer-beater from half court? Well Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus has got you covered as he called game in Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

MAX STRUS FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/NzHI92DEfo — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 28, 2024

Couldn’t have executed that any better if he tried.

That game-winner capped a frantic comeback by the Cavs, who found themselves trailing by 10 with 4:38 remaining. The team fought its way back to take a brief lead in the final minute, before clutch shots from Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington put Dallas back on top. That set up Strus for the game-winner, who went a perfect 5-5 from three in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 21 points.

Cleveland was able to maintain its spot as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with the victory and its been one of the hottest teams in the league for the past month. We’ll see if they can keep it up.