Breaking down Hawks odds to make the 2024 playoffs at All-Star break

The Atlanta Hawks once again find themselves locked into the play-in picture coming out of the All-Star break, which means there could be big changes coming for this franchise in the offseason. The Hawks did make the playoffs out of the play-in tournament in the last two seasons, so they do have some experience when it comes to getting into the main field from this position.

Here’s a look at Atlanta’s 2024 playoff odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and how bettors should approach this team.

Atlanta Hawks playoff odds: Yes (+340), No (-500)

We’ll find out quickly whether the Hawks can lock themselves into the play-in tournament. Atlanta is 2.5 games up on the Nets and plays Brooklyn twice right out of the break, which could give the Hawks enough separation to somewhat coast through the rest of the final third of the season. Atlanta is highly unlikely to catch the Pacers in the No. 6 spot at the moment.

Pick: Yes

As crazy as it sounds, I’d actually back the Hawks to get out of the play-in tournament over both the Pacers and Magic. Atlanta also beat the Heat in the 7-8 game a year ago to make the playoffs, and those are the teams the Hawks are contending with. They could play the Bulls, who I believe they can also beat in this format. This number will be adjusted based on how Atlanta’s games against the Nets go, and it might be worth waiting for those results before making a wager. However, I do actually like the Hawks to get into the postseason out of the play-in tournament for the third year in a row.