Breaking down Warriors odds to make the 2024 playoffs at All-Star break

The Golden State Warriors have suddenly put themselves back in the playoff picture with eight wins in their last 10 games prior to the All-Star break. The Warriors didn’t make any big moves at the trade deadline, banking on improvement from their current roster as they attempt to extend their dynastic run.

Here’s a look at Golden State’s chances to make the 2024 NBA playoffs and how bettors should approach this market.

Golden State Warriors playoff odds: Yes (+120), No (-150)

The Warriors went into the All-Star break on a 9-3 surge, and there’s some good spots in the second half schedule for them to pick up wins. Golden State gets the Spurs three times, Jazz twice and Hornets twice. Unfortunately, even that might not be enough to lift this team out of the play-in zone in a loaded Western Conference.

Klay Thompson moving to the bench might’ve given the Warriors a spark, and Chris Paul should be coming back soon to further solidify the rotation. The important thing for the Warriors is they have improved defensively by a big margin since Draymond Green’s return from suspension, and that end of the floor has always been their calling card when winning championships.

Pick: No

I don’t believe this means the dynasty is over, unless the Warriors wind up letting Thompson leave in free agency. Despite the surge into the All-Star break, Golden State remains inconsistent across the roster. Thompson and Andrew Wiggins aren’t as reliable as they were in previous years, and Jonathan Kuminga’s production may or may not be real. Stephen Curry is brilliant enough to carry this team but Golden State also hasn’t advanced out of a play-in tournament into the main field. I think the Warriors do make the play-in but get eliminated there.